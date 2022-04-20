'Vishal Meri Shaadi April 26 Ko Hai': Kusum's Message on Rs 10 Note Goes Viral

Do you remember the viral Rs 10 note with the message - “Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai”? Well, another Rs 10 note with a woman’s message for her lover written on it is doing rounds on the internet. The message written on the currency reads, “Vishal, meri shaadi 26 April ko hai. Mujhe bhaga ke le jana. I love you. Tumhari Kusum (Vishal, my wedding is on April 26. Please come and help me elope, I love you. Yours, Kusum)."

Sharing an image of the note earlier this week, a Twitter user urged netizens to help spread this message so that it reaches Vishal before April 26. The tweet read, “Twitter, show your power… 26th April ke pehle kusum ka yeh message Vishal tak pahuchana hai… Doh pyaar karne wale ko milana hai. (We have to get this message delivered to Vishal before April 26, we have to help in making two lovers meet). Please amplify and tag all Vishal you know.”

It goes without saying that the tweet led to a meme fest on Twitter. While many people couldn’t hold back their laughter, some users had pretty inquisitive questions, one being, “What if all Vishals reach on time? Who will Kusum run with?”

A couple of users were arguing amongst themselves on whether the message was for Vishal or Bishal.

“Arey kahan shaadi pata karo, bahut din hue koi shaadi nhi attend ki (Where is the marriage, it has been long since I have attended any wedding),” another wrote.

“Sonam Gupta ke baad ab Vishal bewafa hai..(After Sonam Gupta, Vishal is not loyal),” a user mocked.

These memes have been cracking the Internet up and it seems like the trend of expressing love on currency notes will still go a long way.

