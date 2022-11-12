Visually-impaired Boy From Venezuela Makes Braille Version of Qatar World Cup Sticker Album

A 12-year-old soccer fan, who is blind, has discovered a way to join the craze of collecting World Cup soccer stickers by adding Braille to them. The video of his innovative creation was shared by BBC. In the video, the boy from Venezuela, who is identified to be Sebastián Filoramo, is seen wearing a football t-shirt and typing on a Braille typewriter. From creating the stickers to pasting them in his album, the video gives glimpses of how he went on to create the World Cup soccer stickers.

Talking about the idea, Sebastián Filoramo revealed it was his father who helped him. He said, “They (his parents) bought my little brother the book and I told my dad, ‘I want to fill the album, I want to fill the album’". The video caption further read, “Sebastian, who was born with an eye disease that left him blind, wants to help people like him feel included. What needs to change is society because a lot of people talk about inclusion but they aren’t inclusive".

Advertisement

Watch the video below:

The video has garnered over 1.2 million views as of now. Social media users were quite elated as they watched this video and lauded the boy in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “The kid is a genius, on top of the fact that he has a big heart". Another user wrote, “The last line he said… that’s everything. Good going kid". A third user wrote, “Really!!! That shivered me to the core, what a beautiful child, may God take care of him and protect him and give him lots of love". “If a 12-years old boy was capable to translate the album by himself, it’s because it was perfectly doable. Why did they not include the braille option in the original album? Great boy and a great example of how easy inclusion can be sometimes," penned the fourth user.

Advertisement

FIFA World Cup 2022 is all set to kick off in Qatar on Sunday, November 20, 2022. On the same day, the tournament will kick-start with a thrilling match between Ecuador and Qatar. The FIFA World Cup matches will be broadcast live on Viacom Network 18 channels Sports18 and Sports18 HD in India. The matches will also be streamed live online via the Voot Select app and website, as well as JioTV.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here