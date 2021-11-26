Visually-impaired Boy Sings Chhattisgarh State Song, CM Bhupesh Baghel Showers Blessings

You all must have heard of Baspan Ka Pyar fame Sahdev Dirdo. Now, another boy from Dirdo’s state is making waves on the internet for his beautiful rendition of the hymn of Chhattisgarh Arpa Pairi Ke Dhar,and all the credit goes to state CM Bhupesh Baghel. The video, which was posted on CM Baghel's official Twitter account, shows a visually impaired boy who introduces himself as Dharmendra Das Mahant. The boy greets his listeners and gives his introduction in fluent English. Dharmendra, a fifth-grade learner in a special blind school in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa region, begins singing Arpa Pairi Ke Dhar. He ends his performance with “Jai Hind”, showing love for his motherland. "Suniye ye Chhattisgarh ka Raj Geet ga rahe hain. Mujhe Laga Sunte hi rahu. Khoob aashish or pyar (Listen, he is singing the state song of Chhattisgarh, I felt like listening to him all day),” the tweet of CM read.

The video is gaining appreciation and love from people all over internet. Furthermore, the video has gained over 60k views and a slew of reactions. People didn't hold back when it came to applauding the gifted young man. Many complimented him on how brilliantly he delivered the song, while others asked the Chief Minister to award him.

One user commented, “So cute. Despite being not able to see, he is describing his state so beautifully as if he has seen all. Really god bless him. Very nice work sir, for sharing his talent. God closes one door but opens another."

Another Twitter user praised the child saying, “Good going train them young. They are the future of our Nation. Jai Hind.”

“Very spiritual. Really our Chhattisgarhia language is so sweet and this child has made our song, the melody of paradise with his sweet voice. Jai Chhattisgarh,” another comment read.

The song Arpa Pairi Ke Dharwas penned and composed by renowned poet, storyteller, and linguist of Chhattisgarh, DrNarendra Dev Varma. It was adopted as the Raj Geetof Chhattisgarh in 2019, while the state was celebrating its ‘Rajyotsav’.

