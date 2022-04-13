Visually-impaired US Man Drives Car at 339 kmph, Sets Guinness World Record

A race car driver met with a horrific accident 10 years ago, which left him blind. This year on March 31, he achieved the Guinness World Records title for “fastest speed for a car driven blindfolded." Incidentally, he achieved the incredible feat on the 10-year anniversary of the day he was was involved in the accident. Dan Parker got on the runway at Spaceport America, located in New Mexico, in his customised Corvette. He broke the world record of 322.68 km/h, by driving his car all the way up to speed of 339.64 km/h.

The national federation of the blind in a tweet, along with images of Parker, applauded the feat. “We’re proud to have achieved a new Guinness World Records title. Federationist Dan Parker reached 211.043 and shattered the fastest speed for a car driven blindfolded—also shattering society’s low expectations and turning dreams into reality," the tweet read.

Many would be wondering how, despite being blind, Parker was able to drive the customised car at the remarkable speed. The race driver used an audio guidance system, which assisted him to control the vehicle during the world record attempt. It was also a part of the National Federation of the Blind’s – ‘Blind Driver Challenge’. Under this initiative, the organisation aims to call attention to the barriers in mobility and recognise the incredible achievements of blind people.

Parker, while speaking to Las Cruces Sun News said, “We have not only demonstrated that a blind person can operate a vehicle safely, but that we can do it at over two hundred miles per hour."

Parker hopes this success inspires visually handicapped people and also showcases the potential of modern technology like self-driving cars to the world, as it can help the blind break barriers in everyday mobility and beyond.

