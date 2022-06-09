Volcano Eruption Survivor Who Suffered 70% Burns Shares First Selfie Since Horrific Incident

A survivor of New Zealand’s White Island volcano eruption has removed her face compression bandage for the first time since the natural disaster which took place on December 9, 2019. Not everyone has the courage to share stories of their survival as they tend to be extremely personal. However, Stephanie Coral Browitt has come forward with her survival story after the natural disaster burnt 70 per cent of her body. She was was one of 47 tourists exploring the volcano when it erupted. Twenty-two of the tourists were killed, including her father and sister. However, the survivor was airlifted to a hospital. She spent two weeks in a coma fighting for her life after sustaining third-degree burns.

In an interview with “60 Minutes Australia," she revealed her face and said, “I have learned that the fight for survival is a real thing..I never knew I had this in me." She also took to Instagram and shares her image. In the caption, she wrote, “My first official selfies post burns & post compression garment. Over 2 years in the making..THANK YOU ALL SO SO MUCH FOR YOUR KINDNESS, COMPASSION, SUPPORT & LOVE. 💖 I’m so grateful to have such an amazing community who have helped me to reach where I am today. Giving up was never an option." Have a look at the image:

Advertisement

Since uploaded, the image has gather over 70K likes. “You are a bloody legend Steph! Such a boss and it’s a testament to your will and drive that this is your outcome.An absolutely beautiful girl in every aspect and an absolute rockstar! I am sure your sister and dad would be proud as are your mum and Arlo," commented an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “Stephanie! I’m so happy for you!! I’ve been following you almost from the start and I just want to say i hope you’re feeling all the love today. You’ve been such an inspiration to so many including myself, your strength and fight makes life worth living."

Advertisement

During the interview, Browitt also spoke about the horrifying day she was visiting White Island. She was on the island with her father and sister when they began to see black smoke billowing from the top of the crater. “Only a few seconds later, we heard the front tour-guide scream, ‘Run,’ and that’s when we realized and made the split-second decision to just bolt," she recalled.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.