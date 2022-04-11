Volodymyr Zelenskyy Stans Want to Steal Ukraine President's Look, Share 'Starter Pack'

The situation in Ukraine has now intensified as Russia continues to bombard cities. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been a ray of hope for his citizens, supporting them always. His patent look - olive green pants, jacket and shoes - is now going viral on social media. As per a journalist on Twitter, the same look can be yours too. Glenn Kates took to his official Twitter handle and shared an image of Zelenskyy in his patent look. Along with it, he also shared another image that read “Steal his look," containing the olive green pants, jacket, t-shirt, and shoes. This post has created quite a stir on social media, with netizens all across the globe leaving their comments. “just throwing it out there: if Ze decides to fundraise by shooting a tastefully under-dressed calendar,

Ukraine would have no budget deficit," wrote a Twitter user.

As per the post, his signature dark-coloured jacket is being sold for 386 Ukrainian hryvnias or UAH. This is approximately Rs 996. His olive green pants and t-shirt are for around 1010 UAH and 200 UAH respectively. The sneakers can be bought for 1959 UAH, which is approximately Rs 5,056. “I heard someone call a khaki t-shirt “Zelensky Green," wrote another Twitter user. Since being uploaded, the tweet has managed to gather over 32K likes. “President Zelenskyy’s style is absolute perfection. It expresses his total devotion to his country & says he’s fighting alongside his people for their freedom. It’s practical, functional, comfortable & highly symbolic," wrote one Twitter user.

Recently, Aromica Tea, an Assam-based startup, has launched a CTC tea named after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to “honour his valour and courage" in the face of Russian invasion. Ranjit Barua, the director of Aromatic Tea, told news agency PTI that the brand ‘Zelenskyy’, a strong Assam CTC tea, was launched.

“The basic idea is to honour the valour and courage of the Ukrainian president who rejected the US offer to escape the war-torn Ukraine. Zelenskyy said he does not need a free ride but ammunition. This shows his character," Mr Barua maintained. The Ukranian, “knowing fully well that victory is nowhere near", is still fighting. “We are trying to draw an analogy between his character and valour and that of the Assam tea," he said. The brew will be available for sale online, he added.

