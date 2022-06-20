Volodymyr Zelenskyy's 'Awkward' Photos With Emmanuel Macron Turn into Memes

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Kyiv has, unpredictably, led to a slew of memes on social media. The culprit is a photo of the two Presidents appearing to exchange a hug that has been termed “awkward" by social media users. The photo was taken by AFP photographer Ludovic Marin at the end of a joint press conference where Zelenskyy appeared alongside Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Premier Mario Draghi, and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.

As per an AFP report, Marin, the photographer, said that even though it appears as if Macron is attempting to hug a frosty Zelenskyy, the French President was actually whispering something into his Ukrainian counterpart’s ear.

However, some pointed out that the actual meeting had not been all that frosty.

The leaders of France, Germany, Italy, and Romania met Zelensky on Thursday to drive home a message of support that Kyiv hopes will lead to more weapons supplies and tougher sanctions on Russia.

After earlier batting away suggestions of being soft on Russia, Macron said the West would not demand any concessions from Ukraine and that the circumstances of peace talks would be on Kyiv’s terms.

Zelensky, who has not left Ukraine since the invasion and was dressed in a khaki t-shirt, has voiced gratitude for the West’s help, though his administration also previously berated allies for dragging their feet on sanctions and arms supplies.

(With inputs from AFP, Reuters)

