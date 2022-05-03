'Waah, Badhiya': 10-Year-old Boy Sings Patriotic Song During PM Modi's Berlin Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Germany as he began his three-day Europe visit. Upon his visit, Modi was greeted by a huge crowd, those of Indian origin. People of all age groups were present as they were seen cheering the prime minister when they got to see him up close. While there are several videos and photos of Modi’s interaction floating around, a 10-year-old Indian boy managed to leave a mark on the PM as he sang a patriotic song for Modi. The video features Prime Minister keenly listening to the boy while snapping his fingers in excitement. The boy sang, “Hey Janma Bhoomi Bharat Hey Karma Bhumi Bharat." As the boy finished the song, the PM praised and said “Waah, Badhiya," and blessed him.

Here is the video:

In addition, the Prime Minister also interacted with a girl who presented him with a portrait of his picture. He took the picture from the girl who called him her icon and signed the portrait for her.

During the visit, people chanted “Vande Mataram" and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai" on seeing the Prime Minister.

After wrapping up his Germany visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is heading to Copenhagen in Denmark as part of his three-nation Europe trip.

PM Modi arrived in Berlin on Monday morning on the first leg of his Europe trip. PM Modi held talks with and co-chaired the sixth plenary session of the Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC) with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

PM Modi held talks with the German Chancellor on key areas of bilateral cooperation under the overall strategic partnership as well as regional and global developments.

The two leaders inked the Joint Declaration of Intent establishing the Indo-German Partnership for Green and Sustainable Development under which Germany intends to strengthen its financial and technical cooperation and other assistance to India with a long-term goal of at least 10 billion Euros of new and additional commitments till 2030.

