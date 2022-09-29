Wait. What? Baba Vanga Predicted a 'Big Natural Attack' in India in 2022

Knowing the future before it happens is always intriguing. However, sometimes it can be scary. And Baba Vanga’s next prophecy about India is downright terrifying. The Bulgarian mystic has been nicknamed Nostradamus of the Balkans, for her predictions are almost always true. For 2022, she already predicted intense floods in Australia and several Asian countries, and a water shortage due to drought in several countries. Europe is battling that right now. Her next prediction targets India and it involves a famine-like situation in 2022. According to her prediction, the country will face deadly locust attacks due to a fall in temperature worldwide. These locusts will attack the crops and lead to food shortage.

Apart from these, she made 3 more predictions for 2022. One involved another bout of a pandemic. This one will begin in Siberia as scientists will uncover a new virus. She predicted its spread around the globe, resulting in millions of deaths. Her other predictions mention aliens’ arrival and an increase in virtual reality.

Advertisement

So far, the predictions that have been correct are about 9/11, where she predicted the attack by “Steel birds". She also predicted the 44th president of the U.S.would would be an African-American. Her prophecy about Donald Trump also came true. Others include the assassination of Indira Gandhi wearing an “orange-yellow dress", the Kursk disaster, and even her own death!

However, it is better to take these prophecies with a grain of salt. Because, despite her impressive records, some have not come true. She predicted another World War breaking out in November 2010 and ending in October 2014. She believed this chemical warfare will lead to many people suffering from skin problems, including skin cancer. And her predictions also included that in 2016, Europe will almost be deserted and China will become a world power in 2018.

It is always interesting to keep an eye out for her future prophecies. Apparently, Earth will move its orbit by 2023. Another decade later melting polar ice will raise ocean levels. And another 13 years later, apparently, body replacement will become a treatment method. Whether or not these will come true will be seen in the future. For now, it is better to hope another calamity, after the pandemic, does not befall the human race.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here