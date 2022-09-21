Wait, What? Man Borrows Nearly Rs 60 Lakh for Surgery to Become 3 Inches Taller

In the quest to get taller, a man underwent leg-lengthening surgery and borrowed $75,000 or approximately Rs 60 lakh for it. While he was successful in increasing his height by 3 inches, the person is now left with a debt and will be spending $1,200 (approx. Rs 95,766) per month for the next five years to repay it, according to GQ magazine.

John Lovedale, who is in his 40s, works as a network engineer in Pennsylvania, US and used to be five feet eight and a half inches tall. However, according to him, he wasn’t tall enough. “I noticed that taller people just seem to have it easier. The world seems to bend for them," Lovedale told the magazine.

With his desire to look taller, Lovedale was one day browsing the internet and came across advertisements for a clinic in Las Vegas. The ad was for the LimbplastX Institute, which is known for performing cosmetic leg lengthening surgeries in the US.

Soon after learning about the procedure, Lovedale decided to go for it. The cost of the procedure depends upon how much height a person wants to gain and can range from $70,000 to $150,000. Most of the patients choose the standard three inches and so did Lovedale.

Making sure there are no financial constraints, Lovedale took a loan from an online bank and will be paying installments of $1,200 a month for the next five years.

To explain his abrupt change in height after the surgery, Lovedale told people outside his family that he fell in the bathtub and required surgery to treat a broken hip.

Now, while the procedure may have burned a hole in Lovedale’s pocket, he is quite satisfied with the results. He is working on his upper body to keep the proportion balanced while his legs heal from the surgery.

Speaking about the impact of increased height on his life, Lovedale said “People just look at you differently when you’re tall. I’m not even lying." Lovedale added that he has also started getting more attention in the gym since getting taller.

