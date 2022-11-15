Waiter Rants About Group of 16 Who Came in 45 Minutes Before Closing, Made Him Want to Quit

Waiting to go home after a long and tiring shift but having to stay longer due to a last-minute task can be irksome. This is what seems to have happened to a restaurant server who has hit out at a group of customers for showing up at the eatery just 45 minutes before the closing time, according to UNILAD.

In a video, uploaded on TikTok, the waiter vent out his frustration and said that the group of 16 customers compelled him to quit as a waiter. He explained that the restaurant was about to close in 45 minutes when a group of 16 customers showed up. The server added this caused him to quit as such customers make his job “insufferable".

As soon as the clip was posted on the platform, it started gaining traction and elicited varying responses from users. While some were ready to back the server and suggested some changes in the policies of the restaurant, others slammed the server saying he was not diligent enough, according to UNILAD.

“So you’re quitting because you’re lazy, and don’t want to work. Got it," a user wrote. Another too criticized the disgruntled server and said that it was not the customers’ fault as they entered the restaurant within its working hours. “You all literally complain about everything," the user added.

One user went ahead and asked the waiter what he had expected while joining the job. Another claimed that 45 minutes were enough to serve the customers and wrap up before closing time.

Responding to the backlash, the server shared in the comment section that he not only serves but also washes dishes.

There were some users who empathized with the server as one said, “Yeah I know the feeling, we had people coming in knowing we close in 5 min and then order the moon". Another chimed in and suggested that a policy should be made so that customers are not seated at the last moment and staff gets to go home on time.

