Waitress Saves Choking Customer By Performing Heimlich Maneuver

A waitress at a restaurant has won hearts on the internet by saving a man who choked on food. The woman performed the Heimlich maneuver on the person and averted a mishap. The incident was caught in a video that has now gone viral on the internet.

In the clip, shared by Good News Movement on Instagram, a family of four is seen eating at a restaurant when one of them starts coughing, apparently due to choking on food. As the man begins to struggle, a child sitting beside him rubs his back but to no avail. This is when a waitress notices the choking person and decides to intervene. She quickly swings into action and performs Heimlich maneuver on the customer until he coughs out the food.

According to the caption of the video, the waitress was identified as Lacy Guptill, who learned to use the Heimlich maneuver while working as an emergency medical technician (EMT). Guptill learned the method years ago but did not hesitate to use it for saving the customer.

Many Instagram users praised the woman for her timely intervention. “Those poor kids were traumatised. Thank God for her quick thinking. Truly heroic," wrote a user. Another wrote “I think his family was in shock. Some people freeze during moments like this. I’m glad someone helped him." Another user reacted “Wow!! She deserves a huge tip. Bless her!!" Others appreciated the waitress as she “stayed so calm and focused."

Some also highlighted how others at the table ignored the danger until the waitress stepped in. “Can’t believe those people with him just sat there so unbothered. Thank god for that woman," a comment read. Another underlined the same and wrote, “Does it bother anyone else that the family was just sitting there like nothing was going on?"

