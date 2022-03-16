'Wake Up Sid' Was Full of Tiny Details That You May Have Missed

Wake Up Sid, directed by Ayan Mukerji and starring Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona Sen Sharma, came out in 2009 when the last of the millennials were mere children. Wake Up Sid, an ode to the more fragile things of life, struck a chord still, but now, Sid and Aisha’s struggles speak to a wider audience. As cityscapes change and twenty-somethings continue to ask themselves what it is that they really want, Twitter is once again waking up to the genius of the film. A Twitter handle called Ishq-e-Fillum pointed out delicate details from the movie that you may have missed when you first watched it or maybe even the several times that followed. Some of these details add dimensions to Sid and Aisha’s characters, while some others even spilled over into later Ayan Mukerji films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

From Aisha’s salary at her new job to Sid’s seemingly messy breakup with an ex, with a Haruki Murakami book thrown into the mix, this thread may compel you to view the film in a new light.

What’s more, the writer who penned all those drafts of “New Girl in the City" also chipped in!

The comments were also full of interesting tidbits that suggest Wake Up Sid could have been truly ahead of its time, including one on Sid reading Haruki Murakami’s ‘Norwegian Woods’ after he becomes more of an “adult". As the film will tell you, it’s never too late to wake up.

