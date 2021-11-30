'Walk Your Own Path': Man Calls Out Rigid Yardstick of Success, Tweet Goes Viral

Success is a subjective term for most people and there should never be one fixed yardstick to measure and compare everyone’s achievements. But in times of a huge social media boom where everything often seems to be accomplished by a quick flick of the hand, a Twitter user recently shared his journey of how he earned a degree in his 30s and not earlier. He also shared how he finally is earning a six figure salary and building his own place when he is 36. “Social media will have you believing that you’re a failure at 25 if you haven’t achieved these things that I’m just now getting," he said.

Germain’s tweet went viral as many others also shared their own success stories under the same post.

Another person shared his experience of earning a degree at 52.

Just a couple weeks ago, a 104-year-old woman from Kerala, Kuttiyamma scored 89 out of 100 in the state’s literacy mission exam. The “Saksharatha" test was conducted in the Ayarkunnam panchayat of Kottayam. Kuttiyamma, even though she could read, had never attended school and could not write. With the help of Saksharatha Prerak Rehna, she learned how to write and dutifully attended classes that were held each morning and evening at her home.

