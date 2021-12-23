'Want a Hug in Metaverse': Jack Dorsey Keeps Up Attack on Web3 on Twitter

Jack Dorsey, the founder of Twitter and former CEO of the company, took to the micro-blogging platform to launch an attack on the concept of Web3. Coined by Gavin Wood in 2014, Web3 represents the next phase of the internet and can be described as a decentralised online ecosystem that is based on cryptocurrency, NFTs, virtual reality and other associated technologies. While Web3 is supposed to break the monopolistic power and give it back to the users, according to WIRED, Dorsey is not convinced. Dorsey called Web3 a scam and soon, a Twitter war started. On Thursday Dorsey revealed that he has been blocked by Marc Andreessen, an influential venture capitalist. Sharing a screengrab, Dorsey wrote, “I’m officially banned from web3."

On Friday, Morning Brew CEO Austin Rief once again added some spice to the Twitter war by tagging Dorsey in a tweet and saying, “When @Jack and Marc hash this all out, the real question is: Are they going to do it on Clubhouse or Twitter Spaces?"

Replying to the tweet, Dorsey wrote in a possible dig at Mark Zuckerberg, “I just want a hug in the metaverse." The exchange soon went viral and attracted some hilarious reactions.

In a recent Twitter exchange with pop artist Cardi B, Dorsey said that he believes Bitcoin will replace the US Dollar. Cardi B, on her Twitter, asked people if crypto will replace the US currency, to which Dorsey replied saying “Yes, Bitcoin will." Dorsey now heads Block (erstwhile Square Inc), which is a payments and financial services company which he founded in 2009.

The interaction between Cardi B and Jack Dorsey about Cryptocurrency replacing US dollar got the expected attention on the social media platform. Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus posted a meme in response about how Dogecoin is more stable than the US dollar. Further, Bitcoin investor Dennis Porter pointed out that “such a conversation was actually inevitable."

