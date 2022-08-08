Want to Own an Island? Scotland's Pladda Isle With Lighthouse, Helipad is Up For Sale

A whole Scottish island can be yours for Rs 3 crore. Pladda isles is situated in the south of the coast of Arran, spans 28 acres and comes with a range of buildings on it, reports The Sun. The island is complete with a huge lighthouse and the former lighthouse keeper’s house. Although the island offers a lot of scenic beauty, it is in need of some renovation.

The house on the island has five large bedrooms which have not been used for quite some time and hence are currently not habitable. Among other features of the island are an expansive walled garden spanning 2.5 acres, a helipad and a stone jetty. There’s a bothy with a double bedroom and a kitchen area. The lighthouse is monitored remotely from Edinburgh at the moment.

The island has views looking out to various coasts and even out to Northern Ireland. All of this can be bought for less than it costs to buy a flat in Glasgow’s west end. It is also a haven for birds and animals. It was previously close to dolphins, seals and basking sharks. More than 100 species of birds have been seen on the island over the years.

Advertisement

Another such property, which is put up for sale in the North Wales region of the United Kingdom, is a windmill. Located in a deserted region, the windmill has grabbed the eyeballs of netizens, for all the right reasons.

In the viral picture, although the windmill looks quite ordinary from the outside when a buyer takes a walk inside, it seems no less than a lavish home. The fully renovated windmill hosts spacious rooms and the beautiful surrounding, encircling the windmill is a bonus. Once people enter the premises, it seems like a luxurious hotel. After the windmill was decorated, the exclusive property was put up for sale.

The isolated windmill was first featured on the television channel Ten TV in the previous year.

Currently, the windmill has become a favourite holiday destination of many. The property is given as rent to tourists who come to the isolated region to spend time with their friends, family, or a beloved inside the windmill.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here