Want to Ride a Virtual Train? Hong Kong Subway is All Set to Enter Metaverse

The Hong Kong public transport operator, MTR Corporation, has announced its acquisition of a plot of land in The Sandbox metaverse. There, the company plans to build a virtual subway station, where it will be possible, among other things, to drive a train. All aboard the digital subway! It might be hard to imagine users getting excited about subway travel in a digital world, yet here it comes. The operator of Hong Kong’s Mass Transit Railway network has entered The Sandbox metaverse with the aim of creating a virtual space focused on railroads. On the agenda are “unique, fun and immersive experiences" through gamification.

According to the company’s news release, this makes it “the first global transportation operator to join The Sandbox metaverse." This initiative falls in line with MTR’s new “Go Smart, Go Beyond" campaign, which uses innovative and advanced technologies to create personalized experiences. With these new initiatives, the company hopes to interact more with its customers, especially the younger generation who are keen on new experiences.

The recently acquired plot in The Sandbox metaverse will allow the firm to build a railway environment echoing reality as closely as possible. For their part, players will be able to enjoy immersive experiences in this virtual world. The company talks about experiences like driving a train, running a station, subway-themed adventures to unlock, and a railway museum. At the same time, the company wants to facilitate the teaching of certain subjects in its digital universe, such as mathematics, science and engineering.

This virtual subway station in this ever-evolving space will also allow the MTR Corporation to explore new ideas for improving its operations and services in the real world. “I’m looking forward to seeing MTR Corporation play this role of onboarding people into the new opportunities offered by the Metaverse and connecting them via digital interactions and creative expression that are built and owned by the community," said Sébastien Borget, COO and co-founder of The Sandbox.

