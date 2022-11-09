Home » News » Buzz » Waqar Younis, Shoaib Malik's Dance Moves Go Viral after Pakistan Storm into T20 World Cup Final

Waqar Younis, Shoaib Malik's Dance Moves Go Viral after Pakistan Storm into T20 World Cup Final

Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Misbah-ul-Haq, and Shoaib Malik showed off their dance moves as Pakistan thrashed New Zealand by 7 wickets to propel into the finals of the T20 World Cup 2022.

November 09, 2022

Pakistan greats celebrate their country's massive win over New Zealand in the T20 World Cup semi-final on Wednesday. (Twitter screengrab)
Pakistan greats celebrate their country's massive win over New Zealand in the T20 World Cup semi-final on Wednesday. (Twitter screengrab)

A dominant Pakistan thrashed New Zealand by 7 wickets in the first semi-final encounter on Wednesday following which massive celebrations were witnessed at the SCG and on Twitter. Cricket greats Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Misbah-ul-Haq, and Shoaib Malik, who have mostly been critical of their side owing to Pakistan’s poor display in the first half of the T20 World Cup, couldn’t help but break into a jig after Babar Azam’s men stormed into the finals of the coveted tournament.

Once down and out, resilient Pakistan silenced their critics and scripted a historic comeback owing to all-around quality cricket shown by them despite losing their opening matches to India and Zimbabwe respectively.

Seeing their side register a thumping win, Akram, Younis, Misbah, and Malik broke into a celebratory dance at the studio- a video of which went viral on social media.

The former cricketers are a part of a panel on A Sports channel where the quartet analyses Pakistan’s performance on the field.

Pakistan openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan announced their arrival at the semi-final stage against New Zealand with a bang as the celebrated duo fired in unison in a century stand with each hitting a half-century to set the base for a seven-wicket win. Babar exited after hitting 53 while Rizwan made 57 as Pakistan chased down 153 in 19.1 overs to complete a remarkable turnaround.

After opting to bat first, New Zealand lost both their openers inside the Powerplay, and then the dangerman, Glenn Phillips, fell cheaply. Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell then led the recovery with a 68-run partnership before being separated. Williamson was dismissed on 46 but Mitchell remained unbeaten on 53 off 35 to push New Zealand to a decent 152/4 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. However, Pakistan made a superb start with their opening pair adding 105 runs. Mohammad Haris then struck 30 off 26 to all but end New Zealand’s hopes.

November 09, 2022
last updated: November 09, 2022, 19:50 IST

