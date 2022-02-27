A medical student from Haryana has refused to leave Ukraine because she does not want to leave her house owner’s family alone amid an invasion by Russia. A report in PTC News says that 17-year-old Neha turned down an offer to get evacuated because she wants to support the family that provided her accommodation. According to the report, she told her mother, a teacher from Charkhi Dadri district, that: “I may live or not, but I will not leave these children and their mother in such a situation." The landlord has joined the Ukraine army and they have three young children. Neha lost her Army officer father a couple of years ago. She went to Ukraine to study medicine last year.

Since she could not find accommodation in a hostel, she started living with the family of a construction engineer at Kyiv. Right now, she is hiding in a bunker with the landlord’s wife and children. “We keep hearing blasts outside but we are alright," she told a friend, said the PTC report. Savita Jakhar, a close friend of Neha’s mother, said that the teenager got attached to the three young children. Her mother ran from pillar to post and finally arranged for Neha to get evacuated from the war-torn country by crossing over to Romania, but she decided to stay back.

Savita made a Facebook post where she said: “I’m wondering how is she getting the courage to stand with that family in such difficult times? She knows that she can lose her life in this way but she is not leaving the side of those children. She is thinking about the mother of those children more than her own mother."

Russian leader Vladimir Putin unleashed a full-scale invasion on Thursday that has killed dozens of people, forced more than 50,000 to flee Ukraine in just 48 hours and sparked fears of a new Cold War in Europe.

