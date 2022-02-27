War in Ukraine: Horrifying Footage Shows Cyclist Hit by Bomb Explosion

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine advances, horrifying videos and images are circulating all over the internet. Evacuations are underway as lands of Ukraine are under the radar of Russian artillery, making it highly unsafe for civilians to remain there. Multiple videos have surfaced showcasing the war engulfing Ukraine in flames. Another such spine-chilling video has recently emerged from the ground of Ukraine, which shows an explosive hitting the ground, and along with it, a cyclist who was passing by. The horrifying clip was captured on CCTV and shows a passer-by on a cycle being thrown off due to the blow induced by the explosive.

The place also has a few cars parked around. The cyclist enters the frame, and a few seconds later, a bright flash of orange light appears, and, in the background, the cyclist is seen getting thrown off due to the explosion. When the flash clears up, the cyclist is seen lying on the ground, and it seems that he is severely injured as he is not able to get up.

Take a look at the shocking footage here:

The hair-raising clip, since being shared, has amassed more than 20 lakh views. Netizens are having a hard time processing the events that are unfolding in Ukraine since Russia attacked various cities, including Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.

As per reports, more than 1 lakh Ukrainians have already crossed borders to reach Poland, while the Russian troops are advancing undeterred. Many places have lost internet connectivity and have been badly affected in some areas. Russia has declared a full-blown war despite various attempts from international powers to nudge President Vladimir Putin in the other direction. Meanwhile, as per the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine situation, 219 Indian nationals are on their way to Mumbai from Romania in the first evacuation flight.

