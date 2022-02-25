War in Ukraine: Indian Astrologer Mocked for Saying Conflict Would Not Escalate into War

Russia has launched military attacks on neighbouring Ukraine by opening air and missile attack on the Ukrainian military facilities. According to Reuters, around 40 Ukrainian soldiers and around 10 civilians have killed during the military strike. Amidst all these military operations, an Indian astrologer is being mocked online for wrongly predicting that the crisis between Ukraine and Russia will not escalate into a war. On January 27, he wrote on Twitter, “There will be no war between Russia and Ukraine." As the news about the war broke, Twitter users roasted the astrologer.

As the Twitterities turned out the event just opposite to Mishra’s prediction, he again retweeted the 2018 post and said, “In the next term of Vladimir Putin, Russia will form a union much alike the soviet union."

However, he repeated his prediction that it will not escalate into a major war.

Meanwhile, The Biden administration announced sanctions on the Russian government after it launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine. The US president Joe Biden after holding several key meetings said that every step is being taken to cripple Russia’s ability to wage war. “We will limit Russia’s ability to be part of the global economy. We will stunt their ability to finance and grow Russia’s military. We will impair their ability to compete in a high-tech, 21st century economy," Biden said in a tweet after meeting G7 counterparts.

So far the US has sanctioned Russian banks severing Russia’s largest financial institution, Sberbank, from the US financial system. Russia’s second largest financial institution, VTB Bank and three other major Russian financial institutions - Bank Otkritie, Sovcombank OJSC and Novikombank have been fully blocked. Russian elites and their family members will also come under the ambit of the sanctions. Lack of consensus among European allies regarding excluding Russia from the SWIFT banking system still concerns Ukraine.

