War in Ukraine: Nurses, Doctors Care For Newborn Babies at Makeshift Bomb Shelter

Russia has launched a full-blown invasion of Ukraine through the land, air, and water. Russian troops, which were already stationed along the country’s border with Ukraine, poured in from the three sides engaging in a bloody war with the former Soviet nation. Amid this conflict, Ukrainian nationals have been running to the west to save their lives and seeking shelter while Russia bombards the areas. Meanwhile, a disheartening video, accessed by the New York Times, shows doctors and nurses cradling infants in a makeshift bomb shelter amid the war.

Reportedly, the video was shot in Dnipro, a city in eastern Ukraine, where a bomb shelter was set up for infants at a hospital. In the video, newborn babies can be seen being looked after by the nurses in what appears to be a basement storeroom turned into a makeshift bomb shelter.

Some infants who looked just hours old in the video can be seen connected to medical equipment on beds. Others were seen getting air supplied through inflatable bags as they faced trouble breathing. Meanwhile, some nurses even cradled babies in their arms while Russian forces wreaked havoc in the country.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Dr. Denis Surkov, chief of the neonatal unit, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Children’s Clinical Hospital, told the NYT through a text message that “this is the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit). In a bomb shelter. Can you imagine?" He further said, “This is our reality". The 51-year-old added that he was very nervous as well as confused due to the situation.

The infants were reportedly shifted to the bomb shelter this Thursday as the Ukrainian city of Dnipro was struck by missiles. The Russian forces have shelled other Ukrainian cities and towns including Kharkiv which is the second-largest city of Ukraine.

As the Ukrainian forces struggle to resist Russian troops and defend their nation, the country’s president Volodymyr Zelenskiy claimed in a video address that 137 civilians and military personnel have been killed so far, as reported by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

