War in Ukraine: Reporter Dons Flak Jacket, Helmet on Air After Hearing Explosions in Kyiv

The reporter in the video is CNN international correspondent Matthew Chance. (Credits: CNN footage via Twitter)

A veteran international correspondent in Kyiv could be seen putting on his flak jacket and helmet live on air after hearing explosions go off in the distance. He continues with his report.

Buzz Staff| News18.com
Updated: February 24, 2022, 09:40 IST

As the Russia-Ukraine tension comes to a head with Russian President Vladimir Putin announcing “military operation" in Ukraine, essentially signalling the beginning of a war, the world is staring at a potential crisis of immense magnitude. On Twitter, a video is going viral where a journalist reporting from Kyiv can be seen donning his flak jacket and helmet live on air after the team hears explosions in the distance. The moment, many have felt, signals what is to come. The reporter in the video is CNN international correspondent Matthew Chance, a 21-year veteran of the news organisation. The video was shared by his CNN colleague Brian Stelter, the organisation’s chief media correspondent, on Twitter.

As Chance puts on the flak jacket and helmet on air, he seems to break his microphone at one point but manages to soldier on with it for the rest of the report. Anchor Don Lemon was present in the studio while Chance reported from Kyiv.

The moment that Chance heard the explosions go off behind him was also captured in live footage.

“Thank you to the reporters putting their lives on the lines to bring us news in the comfort of our living room. You guys DO NOT get enough credit," wrote a Twitter user.

Blasts were heard in two Ukraine cities and there have been cyber attacks on government sites. President Vladimir Putin announced a “military operation" in Ukraine on Thursday and called on soldiers there to lay down their arms, defying Western outrage and global appeals not to launch a war.

