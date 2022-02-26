War in Ukraine: 'Tank Man' Tries to Block Russian Military Convoys Rolling into Kyiv

A brave Ukrainian man’s attempt to stop the coming of a Russian military convoy has gone viral. The fearless attempt was made when the Russian military tanks rolled into the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. The scene later grabbed the attention of many who compared him to the Tiananmen Square ‘tank man’ blocking Chinese forces in 1889. The video shows the Ukrainian man standing tall in front of the Russian tanks as they marched into the Ukrainian capital as he tries to block their progress. As per Guardian, it is unclear where the video has been filmed. It was reported that most of the 10 tanks featured in the video appear to have a “Z" painted on the side. The symbol “Z" was seen on Russian tanks as they moved to the Ukraine border.

Here is the video:

Here are few reactions:

Meanwhile, the US imposed sanctions on Russian president Vladimir Putin and three members of Russia’s Security Council directly responsible for the further invasion of Ukraine on Friday. Sanctions were also imposed on Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, defence minister Sergei Shoigu, and Russia’s chief of the general staff of the armed forces Valery Gerasimov.

“President Putin rejected the good faith efforts of the United States and our allies and partners to address our mutual security concerns through dialogue and to avoid needless conflict and human suffering," a statement released by the US state department said.

