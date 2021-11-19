Warming Soil Could Make Earth Hotter, Accelerate Climate Change: Study

Climate scientists at the University of Exeter, United Kingdom, sounded another alarm for climate change as they discovered that the soil, warming up because of climate change, will release stored carbon and will store less carbon with the increase in its temperature. The presence of more carbon in the atmosphere will further accelerate global warming and climate change. According to scientists, this is a “positive feedback" effect of global warming. “Because there is more carbon stored in soils than there is in the atmosphere and all the trees on the planet combined, releasing even a small percentage could have a significant impact on our climate," Iain P. Hartley, lead author of the study and professor at College of Life and Environmental Sciences, University of Exeter, said in a statement.

Scientists collected data on over 9,000 soil samples from across the world and studied how temperature change affected the samples’ ability to store carbon. They found that with an increase in the average temperature of the soil samples, the carbon storage “declines strongly."

According to scientists, to what extent the soil’s carbon storage capacity is affected by rising temperature also depends upon the soil type. For an equal increase in temperature, coarse-textured soil, which has a low amount of clay in it, would release three times more carbon when compared to fine-textured soil, which is rich in clay.

Scientists believe that coarse-textured soils at high latitudes, which are very far from the Equator, could be the most vulnerable to climate change. The reason why this happens, as per scientists, is that finer soils offer more mineral surface area to which carbon in the soil, in the form of organic material, could bond, which reduces the ability of microbes to decompose it and release carbon back to the atmosphere.

The accelerated result of the warming soil could even surpass the bleakest forecasts, according to Heartley. He adds that the study did not involve timescales to calculate what the released carbon would amount to and said that further studies are required to do that. The research was published on November 18 in Nature Communications.

