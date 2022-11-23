Was Alia Bhatt's 'Brahmastra' Look Inspired by Rajpal Yadav's Bandya From 'Chup Chup Ke'? Desis Feel it Was

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has become a rage at the box office. The movie garnered lots of praise for its VFX and special effects. However, for a 300 crore budget movie, the costumes were quite underwhelming. For most of the film, Alia was seen dressed in skinny jeans, a t-shirt and a shrug on top. Elaborating on the same, a Twitter user shared how Alia’s look in one of the scenes is very similar to Bandya’s look in the film ‘Chup Chup Ke.’ The character was played by Rajpal Yadav.

“Can’t believe Alia tried to steal Bandya’s look in Brahmastra," read the caption. There are two images in the post comparing the outfits of the two characters. In the images, both the actors can be seen wearing a similar light pink coloured V-neck tshirt with pants. Have a look:

Since uploaded, the meme has gone viral with over 6K likes. “Watched the film yesterday. First half was good. Second half was a little bit slow. Only one mistake done by the makers is love story. What’s the need of it. Whenever I felt I’m into the movie love story pops up and spoil the mood. graphics were good," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “I think makers spend whole money on VFX so that he could no afford good dialogue writer and new costume for cast."

Meanwhile, earlier, Mimicry artist Chandni Bhabhda, who has become a viral sensation for perfectly mimicking Alia’s voice, reacted to the movie in her own unique way. Chandni has uploaded a hilarious video on her Instagram space enacting Alia’s dialogues from Brahmastra. Taking a dig at Alia’s character, Isha in the film, Chandni wrote, “Isha tumhara Button hai."

The social media star was seen perfecting Alia’s gestures, expressions, and voice in the video. The way she lip-synced to Alia’s “Shiva" made her sound more like Alia Bhatt than the actress herself. Chandni with her on-point mannerism succeeded in copying Alia’s Isha. She aced imitating some of Alia’s interactions with Ranbir Kapoor’s character Shiva, making netizens go on a laughter ride.

