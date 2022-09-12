Was Alia Bhatt's Dialogue Just 'Shiva' in Brahmastra? Bollywood Fans on Twitter Think So

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra was creating buzz long before its release. From being mired in controversy to facing a new boycott call everyday, the film ultimately turned out capable of standing its ground. At the box office, it also seemed to bring Bollywood out of its slump. Ranbir mentioned that he is really ‘happy and proud’ for Ayan Mukerji and added that the director had worked really hard for the film. Even though the response has been positive on the whole, social media users have been making some pertinent criticism as well.

One of these points out that a good chunk of Alia’s dialogue in the film appeared to be just “Shiva" with various inflections. Alia is Isha and Ranbir is Shiva in Brahmastra.

Sonil Dedhia writes in a review for News18: “Brahmastra is a bold and audacious attempt. It is a film that has been percolating in Mukerji’s head for the last ten years. If you can let go of your version and embrace the filmmaker’s – if you’re not the one who’ve apparently made their minds up (thanks to the social media) about the film before seeing it – then Brahmastra is a hugely rewarding experience: rich, soulful and exciting in the way that only comes from seeing the finest cast and crew at work."

When all’s said and done, Brahmastra has already earned Rs 160 crore worldwide at the box office after its day two. The film earlier registered a record opening of Rs 75 crores worldwide and then collected Rs 85 crores worldwide on day two, taking its total collection so far to Rs 160 crores.

