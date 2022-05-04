Was Sebastian Stan's Hot Pink Met Gala 2022 Outfit 'Inspired' by Govinda?

Sebastian Stan turned up to Met Gala 2022 in an electric pink ensemble, but trust Desis to make it about Govinda out of all possibilities. As per People, Stan’s neon pink overcoat was Valentino, paired with a long sleeved shirt, bomber jacket and trousers, coming together in a suave monochromatic look. But do you know who did it first? Govinda, of course. Twitter user Shreemi Verma came up with the theory and many were in vehement agreement. In fact, it went to the extent that people brought up other instances where Govinda seemed to similarly “inspire" Hollywood actors’ fashion choices. It is, apparently, what they call “a thing".

“I noticed what Ranveer Singh does now, the kitsch,the loud and over the top was done by Govinda way back when my father was a teen but I guess he was in the wrong era, lacked suave and couldn’t speak English," a Twitter user commented, and they might be onto something there.

Sebastian Stan wasn’t the only one who was discovered to have a Desi connect at this year’s Met Gala. Twitter is also of the opinion that Kylie Jenner, who turned up in a baseball cap and a wedding dress, looked a lot like Anjali, played by Kajol in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

