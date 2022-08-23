Was Shahid Kapoor's Ishq Vishk Just Kabir Singh 'in the Making'? Twitter Thinks So

That Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh is problematic is common knowledge but now, a Twitter user has pointed out another instance of a Shahid Kapoor character that exhibited similarly disturbing traits. While Ishq Vishq, also starring Amrita Rao and Shenaz Treasury among others, pretty much sealed in Shahid Kapoor’s image as a “chocolate boy" back then, the cutesy romance story shifts shapes when examined in the modern lens.

Ishq Vishk had all the problematic tropes, starting from pitching two women who are contrastingly feminine against each other- one virginal and the other wearing “revealing clothes" signifying whatever it’s supposed to signify in a deeply sexist society- for the affections of a man who can’t seem to make up his mind.

In a scene from Ishq Vishk shared by Twitter user Pulkit Kochar, Shahid’s character Rajiv can be seen regurgitating the same, tired but still sinister Bollywood take on how “a girl’s denial is consent". This, unfortunately, was the least of it. In one scene, Rajiv can be seen forcing himself on Amrita Rao’s Payal even after she repeatedly tells him no, because “it’s okay" as he’s her boyfriend.

With that said, the character that the film seemed to have gotten right was the one you’d least expect.

Ishq-e-Fillum on Twitter recently pointed out how the character of Dimpy, played by Damandeep Singh Baggan, used the single line afforded to him, “Kya baat kar raha hai yaar?" to portray an entire gamut of emotions. He could speak up, speak down, show excitement or express concern using just those six words.

Needless to say, there were hundreds of other romantic heroes standing behind Kabir Singh, who made him possible. And if the Kabir Singhs keep coming, there will be countless more to spawn the same misogynistic tropes time and again.

