'Was That Will Smith?' Chris Rock's Slapgate Joke After Dave Chappelle Attacked on Stage

Comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage by an audience member at the Hollywood Bowl and Chris Rock seemed to spot an opportunity to crack a Will Smith slapgate joke. Needless to say, he took it. As per a Page Six report, the audience member who attacked Dave had a fake gun that had a real knife inside it. The assailant has been identified as Isaiah Lee, 23. Dave was performing there as part of the Netflix is a Joke festival. Videos of the incident went viral on social media, with one particular moment between Dave and Chris drawing attention. After the attack, Chris went up on stage to check if Dave was alright, and quipped: “Was that Will Smith?" If Chris isn’t over Will Smith slapping him at Oscars 2022, he’s got nothing on Twitter where hardly a day goes by without the incident being mentioned.

Chris Rock earlier addressed the Will Smith controversy publicly at a standup show in Boston. The comedian received two back-to-back standing ovations from the audience at Boston’s Wilbur Theater that lasted several minutes. “Let me be all misty and s***," Rock said with tears in his eyes. “How was your weekend?" he quipped, to which the audience responded with laughter. “I don’t have a bunch of s*** about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I had like a whole show I wrote before this weekend. And I’m still kind of processing what happened, so at some point I’ll talk about that s***. And it’ll be serious and it’ll be funny, but right now I’m going to tell some jokes," Rock was quoted as saying by CNN.com.

