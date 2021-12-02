Wasim Jaffer’s Reply to Elon Musk Shows Indians Are Leading US in Cricket Too

A lot has been said about the presence of Indian talent in global tech firms after Parag Agrawal was named as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Twitter on Monday. With the elevation, the IIT Bombay alumnus became one of the latest additions to the list of tech CEOs of Indian-origin heading US-based global tech companies. Soon after Agrawal’s appointment, the Indian diaspora and several big names across the globe congratulated him for his achievement at a young age. Right from Indian tycoon Anand Mahindra to SpaceX and Tesla chief Elon Musk, everyone took to Twitter to congratulate him on the microblogging site’s new CEO.

Musk was responding to Stripe CEO Patrick Collison’s tweet which read, “Google, Microsoft, Adobe, IBM, Palo Alto Networks, and now Twitter run by CEOs who grew up in India. Wonderful to watch the amazing success of Indians in the technology world and a good reminder of the opportunity America offers to immigrants."

The billionaire entrepreneur (Musk) in a shout out to Indian talent in America wrote, “USA benefits greatly from Indian talent!" on Twitter.

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer, who is known for his witty comments and friendly banter on social media platforms, came up with an epic reply to Musk’s tweet. He shared an image of former India Under 19 pacer Saurabh Netravalkar who currently leads the United States cricket team. A triptych set of photos shows Netravalkar from his India Under-19 days and him playing in the USA jersey.

“Both on and off the field," Jaffer captioned the photo post.

Netravalkar too responded to Jaffer’s tweet and wrote, “Nice to hear from you, Wasim bhai! Glad I’m getting to pursue both my passions, Cricket and Computer Science in the US."

Agarwal replaced the social media giant’s co-founder Jack Dorsey as Twitter’s CEO after Dorsey announced his resignation from the post earlier this week. Agarwal had joined Twitter back in 2011 and exactly 10 years later, he was chosen to replace Dorsey.

