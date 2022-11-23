‘Wasn’t Twitter Supposed To Die by Now?' Elon Musk's Snide Remark to Trolls 'Doubting' Him

What happens on Twitter, stays on Twitter? Maybe No! The day after Elon Musk assumed control over the micro-blogging site, it has become a hot topic of discussion amongst people. All credit to the number of changes that occurred inside and outside the company after Musk’s takeover. Having received backlash from social media users due to the massive layoffs and his decision to charge $8 from Twitter users to get their verified or ‘blue-ticked’ accounts. Some even predicted that the social media platform won’t stay for long after his controversial takeover. Meanwhile, Musk took to ‘his’ Twitter to poke fun at the trollers who spoke about the site’s demise in the near future.

“Wasn’t Twitter supposed to die by now or something?" asked the Tesla owner on Wednesday. He chuckled, “Maybe we’ve gone to heaven/hell & don’t know it".

“No, it will take a few months. You lost ⅓ of your top 100 advertisers, and your code base is not being maintained," commented a user. “Funny, because at least 1 million people have flocked to Hive in the last few days," tweeted another. Some users also started a memefest as usual and you must definitely have a look at them!

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time that Musk is addressing the detractors who criticised the platform following the alterations that were done post his arrival at the company. On the previous day, the Twitter chief requested all the “judge hall monitors" to stay away from the blogging site. His snide remarks were concluded with a “Namaste" tweet that he put out to end the conversation with an emoji of folded hands.

Thus, the #RIPTwitter hashtag was opposed by Musk yet again, who believes that Twitter is certainly growing under him and is not going to die as projected by the ‘critics’. He earlier shrugged off the trend by taking a jibe at trollers and tweeting, “Twitter is ALIVE".

