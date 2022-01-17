WATCH: 100 People Dressed as UK PM Boris Johnson Party Outside Downing Street

Downing Street in the UK witnessed a weird sight a few days back after about 100 men, all dressed up to look like British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gathered for a party. Videos and pictures of the event that was shared online show the people wearing wigs, suits, and Boris Johnson masks and dancing to blaring music. Some of them even had bottles of wine in their hands. This was part of a backlash against the Prime Minister flouting lockdown rules and attending a ‘bring your own booze’ party last year. This stunt was organised by famous YouTuber and podcast host Jack Dean, better known online as JaackMaate. Jack shared the photos of the event on Twitter and captioned it, "We hired 100 Boris Johnsons and threw a party outside Downing Street."

Chants of “This is a work event” and “My name is Boris” can be heard in the video. In the images from the tweet, Jack and singer Alfe Indra, a frequenter of the former’s podcast, are seen interacting with police officers. In another image, the Boris Army appeared to have moved their protest to Trafalgar Square, where they continued to drink and sing. A comment on Twitter read, “I work in Westminster and walked past this today and can safely say it wasn't even in the top 5 absurd things that have happened this week, which says a lot.”

This prank took place right after No 10 - the official home of the UK Prime Minister, issued an apology for organising parties on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral last year. According to a report in The Guardian, the deputy official spokesman of the PM said, ““It’s deeply regrettable that this took place at a time of national mourning, and No 10 has apologised to the Palace.”

Prime Minister Johnson came under intense scrutiny after it was revealed that this office organised several parties throughout the pandemic, flouting Covid-19 rules.

