WATCH: 100 Singers and Guitarists Sing 'Pal' in Kolkata to Pay Tribute to KK

Singer KK’s sudden death left a void in the hearts of music lovers. In an attempt to pay tribute to the singer who passed way while performing in Kolkata, 100 singers and guitarists of the city came together at Nandan to sing his hit song ‘Pal’. The programme was organised by Team B Garden Buskers. Santanu, one of the organisers, told Hindustan Times that 300 persons turned out for the programme unexpectedly. They had held a similar programme at Botanical Gardens in Kolkata earlier. He added that with the event, the city is trying to get over the shame of his death. KK came to our city to perform, but we could not send him back, he added. Though the singer died of a cardiac arrest while performing in Kolkata, several videos showed that the venue, Narul Mancha, lacked proper ventilation. In fact, the singer was seen asking the organisers multiple times to switch on the AC.

Watch the full video here:

Santanu added that though no one can undo what happened, such events can help restore people’s faith in music.

KK, or Krishnakumar Kunnath, died due to a cardiac arrest on May 31, following his concert in Kolkata’s Nazrul Mancha, at the age of 53. Days after KK’s demise doctors have said that the singer had several heart blockages and could have been saved if CPR was administered on time. A doctor who conducted the autopsy told the same to news agency PTI and added, “He had a major blockage in the left main coronary artery and small blockages in various other arteries and sub-arteries. Excessive excitement during the live show caused stoppage of blood flow leading to cardiac arrest that claimed his life."

Earlier, several clips from the concert venue went viral on social media which shared a glimpse of exhausted KK just moments before his death. In one of the videos, KK was surrounded by a sea of fans as his team was trying to take him back from the concert venue. In the video, he wore an exhausted expression. In another clip, the late singer was heard telling his team about the hot and humid conditions inside the auditorium.

