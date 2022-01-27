WATCH: 1,000 Made in India Drones Lit Up Over Rashtrapati Bhavan On Republic Day Eve

The sky above Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi was a visual treat to the eyes on Republic Day’s eve as an array of drone formations lit it up. At Vijay Chowk, 1,000 Made in India drones carried out various formations as part of rehearsals for the Beating Retreat event.The drones were initially seen soaring up in the sky in the colors of the Indian national flag in videos and photographs. They then slowly formed a globe in the air and replicated the earth’s rotation. The earth formation eventually shattered into an Indian map. The National War Memorial’s outline was likewise created by drones. Drones also formed the words “75 Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" in white, saffron and green. On March 12, 2021, the government launched the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav project to ‘celebrate 75 years of progressive India and its wonderful past.’ On August 15 next year, the 75-week celebrations will come to an end.

Visuals of the lighting show have been going viral on social media and amazing people. Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, the Union Minister of Civil Aviation, also shared a video of one of the formations with appreciatory words.

Substituting the traditional use of firecrackers by drones was an idea that most people appreciated and approved of. ‘This is so beautiful, moving even. Great step to reduce the use of crackers. Lasting effect, more immersive,’ a user tweeted.

As per the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses website, the startup Botlab Dynamics designed and produced the drone show and it has been sponsored by the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi and the Department of Science & Technology as part of the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Earlier, Indian defense officials stated that the hymn Abide With Me had been dropped in favor of the patriotic song ‘Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon’ in the Beating Retreat ceremony.

