Watch: 102-Year-Old Man Taking Part in Race Inspires The Internet

A lot of people in this world are an inspiration to us. They achieve the unthinkable and that gives us the motivation to never give up. Some of them do it by showcasing their talent and others do it through sheer willpower. They don’t care about their age, disability or resource limitations and just give it their all. A similar video of a man participating in a race at the age of 102 has gone viral on Twitter.

The video was shared on the social media platform by Vala Afshar. He captioned it, “Never put an age limit on your dreams. This man was born in 1917, running a race at age 102." The footage showed a race only old men participated in. However, while others were old enough to be able to jog and run, the man in the spotlight was 102 years old. According to the caption, the man was born in 1917 and participated at the age of 102, meaning the video is from 2019. People were so inspired by him that everyone in the stadium cheered for him even though the others finished the race much faster.

Although the old man came last, his didn’t give up until he finished the race was commendable. He finished the race with a smile on his face. The video was posted on September 5, and ever since it has gone viral with over 3.4 crore views and more than 1.09 lakh likes. People quoted the tweet and expressed how inspired they felt by watching the video.

A user quoted the video saying – “what’s this guy’s diet? running at 102????"

Another man called him a legend. A third user wrote – “Still got it!"

A user even got emotional and commented, “This brought tears to my eyes, and I clapped for this determined man on my own. Respect!"

