WATCH: 12-feet-long Alligator Gets a Day Off from Zoo, Swims in Illinois Waterpark

An Illinois water park gave permission to a zoo to let its long-term resident, an alligator, take a field trip in the park. This was done to mark the end of the summer season and the alligator was the last one to visit the water park. Scovill Zoo took to its official Facebook page to share the piece of news online along with a video of the creature’s short field trip.

The clip has now gone viral on various social platforms. The US Zoo introduced the alligator ‘G’ as its long-time resident who was recently given the opportunity to visit Splash Cove. The alligator, who is about 12 feet long, and weighs about 300 pounds, is said to be 39 years old.

In the post, the Zoo informed that G has never ventured out from the close enclosure of its habitat. In addition to this, the alligator has never been submerged in more than a few feet of water before.

The keepers of G wished for him to have more experiences to enrich the creature’s life and hence the plan of giving him a swim in the park’s water was organized. While sharing the video the Zoo wrote, “Meet 'G', a long-term resident at our beloved Scovill Zoo.

His dedicated keepers have been looking for ways to enrich G's life and provide more experiences for him, so they took him for a swim!

The zoo keepers stated that the 12-feet-long alligator loved the field trip and it was made clear to them when it refused to leave the park. Eventually, G came out of the water and enjoyed the sun on the concrete deck for a brief moment before he was safely taken back to the zoo habitat. The zoo continued, “He loved freshening up on his swimming skills, floating in the river current, and let us know that he enjoyed his trip to the lazy river by refusing to leave. G finally decided to come out and then basked in the sun on the concrete deck for a few minutes before safely venturing back to his home at Scovill Zoo. We are pretty sure he had a big alligator smile and was loving life on his vacation day.”

The video of G’s day out is also doing the rounds on Twitter and has received over 1.5 million views on the micro-blogging site. A barrage of animal lovers responded to the clip, and while some appreciated the zoo’s gesture, many requested for the creature’s release back into the wild.

One more wrote, “Release the poor thing back into the wild! This seems like it's a nice thing to do but it's actually not. This pool is not his/her home, he/she doesn't care about a vacation down the lazy river. We humans need to stop projecting our feelings and behaviours on wild animals.”

The zoo keepers are planning to make G’s day out an annual affair at the end of summer.

