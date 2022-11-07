WATCH: 2-year-old Recreates Norwegian Dance Crew's Viral 'Chura Ke Dil Mera' Clip

Norwegian dance crew, Quick style, became an internet sensation with videos of their energetic performances on Bollywood numbers. Be it Kala Chashmah, Saddi Galli, or Chura Ke Dil Mera, there hardly would be any desi social media users, who have not been spellbound by the viral dance crew. Now, a 2-year-old boy, who appears to be mighty impressed by the Norwegian boy group, has made an attempt to recreate one of their viral performances.

Donning a navy-blue sweatshirt paired with jeans, the little boy aptly imitates all the shoulder shakes and thumkas the group did on Chura Ke Dil Mera. At one point in the clip, the kid also performs the viral twerking hook step as the boy’s family members can be heard laughing in the background. If the clip is anything to go by, the little boy appears to be having tremendous fun as he recreated the dance video for his family. The Instagram user who shared the video called the kid ‘QuickAdam’ while referring to the Norwegian dance crew. She wrote, “Quick Styles biggest fan comes in a tiny 2 y/o body. He plays Quickstyles videos on repeat and knows each step by heart. A shout-out from the OG Quickstyle would make his absolute day. Please tag them so they can see my nephew Adam killing it." Watch the video below:

Soon after the video surfaced online users rallied in the comments, showering praises for the little boy. A user called him the “Next member of Quickstyle," and another wrote, “Amazing! The kid has religiously followed all the steps. Loved it." One more joined, “Haha this is really an award-winning performance cuteness overloaded." Meanwhile, a user commented, “Spot on with his moves," one more said, “Omg this was hilarious. This little lad is killing it."

The clip staked up over a million views and still counting. Even Bollywood actress, Shilpa Shetty was impressed by the little munchkin and couldn’t control herself from hitting the like button.

Did the little boy’s cute imitation impress you as well?

