WATCH: 200 Skydivers Wearing Colourful Suits Float in Air, Eye World Record

A striking video of 200 skydivers fluttering like a swarm of butterflies has been going viral. All of the colourfully dressed participants ascended into the sky with the aim of setting a new World Record. Skydiver Karine Joly shared the video on Instagram, with the caption, “D4 Jump 1. First pod on a bridge. With @simonpwhittle @_im_sponsored @gregcrozier.airwax @noahbahnson @domikiger." In it, the suited-up skydivers hold hands and float along with perceived ease. The video was shared on August 26.

However, it is no easy feat. “Those jumps are technical, you need to know how to fly Head down, fast, strong and precise but most of all you need to keep calm. The mental game is what will make it a success or a general panic. It’s about knowing yourself, pushing your limits, and setting new goals," Joly explained in the caption to another video.

This Chicago group was looking to break the previous 200-way skydiving vertical formation. “I definitely wanna do this 🔥🔥🔥," one Instagram user commented. “All the different style power rangers," said another. “Iron man all suits assemble 😁," yet another quipped.

People have been able to achieve all sorts of things while being afloat in the air. Recently, a skydiver solved a Rubik’s cube pyramid puzzle during a 13,000 feet freefall from a plane in Thailand. The skydiver named Chinmay Prabu completed the Pyranminx, a tetrahedron version of the Rubik’s cube within 30 seconds during the skydive on April 14, according to the Daily Mail. As per Guinness World Records, the young skydiver is from Mumbai. He solved the puzzle during the freefall in 24.22 seconds. During the attempt, he was strapped to a skilled skydiver. It was difficult for him to complete the puzzle due to the wind resistance, but he managed to solve the pyramid in record time.

