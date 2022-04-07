Watch: 22-year-old Manjinder Singh Sells Chaat in a Suit. Know More

Street food stalls and eateries have cropped up in almost every nook and corner of India. From Papdi chaat to Aloo chaat, Indians love their street food. Tapping into this obsession, two brothers have also opened their outlet where they sell all kinds of chaat, but they are unique in comparison to other stalls. What distinguishes them is their attire.

These brothers are seen selling chaat dressed in office attire. This story has been covered by food blogger Harry Uppal. This stall is operated by Manjinder Singh from Patiala and his brother. Manjinder Singh describes that first, they started a tea stall. The young entrepreneur said that they started this business as a team of two by investing their savings.

Now, they have a team of 3-4 people to assist them. Manjinder explains that all the ingredients involved in making dishes are prepared by them. The best part of their stall is that they are serving summer drinks too. The name of their stall near Gurudwara Singh Sabha in Phase 11 is I Love Punjab.

Manjinder went on to describe that they use desi ghee in making tikkis and fry them on a copper stove ordered specially from Lucknow. The 22-year-old said that their family is not aware of their business yet. Both immensely talented brothers have trained themselves rigorously in the catering business before taking a plunge. They have worked in food outlets like Dominos etc. Manjinder has also studied Hotel Management. There were a lot of employment opportunities but Manjinder nurtured an ambition to pursue something of his own. This ambition led him to open a stall.

Manjinder also revealed that they have purchased a shop nearby. As described by Manjinder, they plan to shift their business soon. Manjinder says that he will be inviting their parents to the opening ceremony.

