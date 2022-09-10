Watch: 29 People Inside A Mini Cooper. And, It Is A Guinness World Records

Guinness World Records has shared a video showcasing a group of volunteers who set a world record by cramming 29 people inside a regular-sized Mini Cooper.

The video was posted on Twitter by the official handle of the record keeper. The caption of the tweet read, “How many volunteers can squeeze into this regular-sized Mini Cooper?" The footage showed participants entering the Mini Cooper one by one and sitting in a particular way that helped them fit the maximum number of people in the car. The 3-minute-long video showed people curving their bodies and fitting their legs in by helping each other cram inside the small five-seater.

The video, which was posted on September 6, is actually from 2014. The record was set by the Mini Cooper crew 8 years back. A lot of techniques, such as adjusting the seat, fitting people in the rear compartment of the car, stacking them on top of each other and using minimum leg space, were used to fit 29 people inside.

So far, the video has collected more than 8k views. In the comment section of the tweet, people asked about the purpose of the record. According to several users, the record was an insignificant one.

A person referred to the Tata Nano and said, “Tata Nano, You’re next."

What do you have to say about it?

