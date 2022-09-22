Watch: 4 Stunning Waterspouts Off The Spanish Coast Leave Internet Bamboozled

Nature shows fantastic views and leaves us bamboozled now and then. One such stunning video is going viral on the internet. In the clip, four impressive waterspouts or marine tornadoes forming over the sea surface are seen.

The footage is captured from a sailboat off the Spanish island of Mallorca. The video has been shared by user @cualify on Twitter and it has accumulated 1.6 million views.

In the language of geography, waterspouts or marine tornadoes are usually formed due to the rotation of high winds on the ocean floor. It consists of 5 cycles: first the dark spot over the water, then the circular pattern of the surface of the water, the spray ring over it, then a funnel, and finally it ends. Most waterspouts are formed in tropical and subtropical areas like Europe, the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, and Antarctica. At present, people all over the world are watching this video.

According to a local Spanish media outlet Majorca Daily Bulletin, the four waterspouts were formed after the storm hit the various parts of Mallorca on Friday. Although waterspouts are relatively uncommon, seeing four of these together is a rare occurrence. Although the incident did not do any harm or damage to the nearby parks or resorts, it did create a commotion.

