WATCH: 5-year-old's Artwork Goes Viral, Video Gets 4 Million Views

Children love to experiment with their artistic skills and explore sketching and painting. Some of their artworks, which are unique and strange, undoubtedly make people smile. But this 5-year-old is leaving everyone astonished with her painting skills. The artwork of a small girl is becoming quite popular online, and it is difficult to believe that it was created by a 5-year-old kid. The video of the girl is going viral on social media and people can’t help but wonder over her amazing skills. The popular Twitter account @buitengebieden_ for viral material recently published a video of a 5-year-old child. In this video, the child is shown painting on a canvas that is larger than her height. The girl is creating a painting with multicolored patterns in which various cartoon figures can be seen, as well as their wide eyes. The girl’s outfit appears to have changed two or three times, indicating that the painting took her a few days to complete.

The same account added another tweet in which it said that the little girl seen in the video is Naomi Liu. Naomi enjoys a following of around 11k people on her Instagram account and her content is quite popular among her fans.

She starts from scratch, but the outcome will leave you speechless. The video caption says, “5-year-old artist doing her thing." The video has received over 1.4 million views and thousands of individuals have retweeted it.

Netizens can’t stop praising her wonderful abilities. One person on Twitter wrote, “Social media lets us see so much ugliness in the world, but it also lets us see wonderful people and things. I hope Naomi will create beauty for many, many years. Thank you".

Another user wrote, “Looking forward to what’s to come in the years ahead, she’s talented".

“This painting is better than 99% of the artwork produced at the Art College I attended. This little woman is a boss!" read another tweet.

What are your views on the skills of this talented girl?

