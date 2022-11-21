Home » News » Buzz » Watch: 56-Year-Old Woman Working Out in Saree Proves Age is Just a Number

Watch: 56-Year-Old Woman Working Out in Saree Proves Age is Just a Number

The video shows how the 56-year-old woman from Chennai keeps herself fit despite health challenges.

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: November 21, 2022, 14:18 IST

Delhi, India

The now-viral clip opens with a woman working out in the gym wearing a saree.
The now-viral clip opens with a woman working out in the gym wearing a saree.

In today’s time, people love to stay healthy by exercising regularly and maintaining a balanced diet. As one grows older, it becomes essential to teach habits that keep you strong and active. Recently, an inspirational story of a 56-year-old Chennai woman, who keeps herself fit despite health challenges started making the rounds on social media. The Instagram Reel has been jointly shared by Humans of Madras and Madras Barbell rightly shows that age is just a number.

The now-viral clip opens with a woman working out in the gym wearing a saree. In the video, she can be seen lifting heavy weights and dumbbells and working out on various gym machines and equipment. She works out with her daughter-in-law.

Advertisement

The text embedded in the video read: “My daughter-in-law and I work out regularly. I was 52 when I first hit the gym."

The woman also shared that it all began when she was diagnosed with severe knee and leg pain. “My son researched a lot about the treatment and suggested I start doing exercise. He owns a gym Madras Barbell," she added.

RELATED NEWS

The woman also mentioned that along with her daughter-in-law, she does powerlifting, squats, etc. And it has cured her pain. “We, as a family, keep our bodies fit and healthy," she said.

The internet has been in awe of her sheer dedication towards leading a healthy lifestyle. One of the users said, “For people who complain about saree costumes….she went over and above… Nice." Another user added, “This is the best inspiration anyone can have and not just inspiring but also breaking every stereotype that is set for women and more specifically about how to never judge a book by its cover. Best wishes to Aunty.

Advertisement

The video has crossed more than 1.5 million views since it was uploaded.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: November 21, 2022, 14:18 IST
last updated: November 21, 2022, 14:18 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Malaika Arora Flaunts Toned Figure In Pink Satin Dress With Thigh-high Slit, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+9PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor Looks Mesmerising In Shiny Ivory Gold Gown, Check Out The Diva's Drop-dead Gorgeous Photoshoot