WATCH: 68-Year-old Woman Sells Pappad in Jaipur, Internet Asks 'How Can We Help?'

There are many people who inspire us to look at life with a positive outlook. One such inspirational personality is a 68-year-old woman who strives hard to make a living. And we recommend you keep a tissue box next to you as you go ahead reading her story. A video recently captured an elderly woman selling papads in scorching heat to make ends meet. The brief clip was posted on Instagram by a street food blogger in July, showcasing the sexagenarian woman standing at the famous Jantar Mantar’s Jalebi Chowk in Jaipur and selling crispy wafers to people. The elderly woman stands daily on the spot in extreme heat to earn a living for her family by selling papads only for Rs 20. A detailed caption was posted along with the video by the page named Street Food Recipes, which read, “She… stands in an extreme heat from morning to evening till all the papads are sold. She’s the only working member in her family."

Her grit and determination have moved people online. One user wrote, “Thankyou brother, for bringing these inspiration to us," while another Instagrammer commented, “May God bless her and keep her healthy and give her great wealth." The post was flooded with comments saying “Let’s help her". “Hey why don’t we donate for her to at least open a shop where she can sell," suggested a user. Another one chimed in, “Wish all good for aunty ji. Can it be possible to help here from Maharashtra."

Advertisement

Since being uploaded on social media, the video has gained more than 26,000 likes.

A similar incident came to light last year, where an elderly woman selling pens in Pune won hearts after her story was shared online. A smiling photo of the woman appeared on social media platforms who was carrying a small box full of pens with a note on it that read, “I don’t want to beg. Please buy Rs 10 blue colour pens. Thank you, Bless you."

Advertisement

What are your thoughts on the viral video?

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here