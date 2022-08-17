WATCH: 8-foot Crocodile Wading into Residential Area Causes Panic at MP's Shivpuri

It is common to find several species of small insects or reptiles in or around our homes during the rainy season. But to have a giant crocodile at the doorstep can surely leave anybody frightened. In a similar incident in the Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh, an 8-foot-long crocodile caused a brief panic among people as it entered a residential area last week. A video of the same was recorded by onlookers. It has although, now been rescued and released in a nearby lake.

The incident took place in a colony near the Old Bus Stand. The locals informed the authorities as soon as they spotted the crocodile wandering around amid heavy rains. A rescue team from the nearby Madhav National Park came in and captured the giant animal after an operation lasting more than an hour. The team released it in the Sankhya Sagar Lake located on the national park premises, informed Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Ajay Bhargava, reported NDTV.

In the video widely shared on social media, the crocodile can be seen moving from door to door around the houses. It entered the Shivpuri district colony as a nullah overflowed and led to waterlogging in the region. Visuals show forester surrounding the reptile trying to catch it. Residents from the neighborhood were left stunned by this surprise visitor.

Several districts of Madhya Pradesh have been receiving heavy rainfalls. An alert has been issued in Jabalpur, Bhopal and Narmadapuram divisions. A holiday has been declared by schools in Bhopal and Narmadapuram.

There is a large number of lakes and ravines in the city that empty into lakes or run downstream from there. This has led to an increase in the incidents of crocodiles showing up in residential areas. The problem worsens during the monsoon when the water level in the lake rises.

In similar incidents of wild animals entering the suburbs, investigators from the Karnataka Forest Department have undertaken an operation to capture leopards gripping fear and panic among the residents of Heggadadevanakote town in the Mysuru district.

