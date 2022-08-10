Watch: 91-Year-Old Turtle Covered In Algae Swims In Water

The internet is a place full of unique videos and pictures. Talking of which, netizens were left mesmerised after coming across a viral video on Twitter. A user named The Figen shared a short clip of an old turtle swimming underwater. Rightly said, nature is full of surprises. The now-viral clip showed a turtle, said to be 91-year-old, covered with algae.

Millions of people have watched the video and expressed amazement at how turtles live a long life even after reaching 90 years. More than a thousand users have already retweeted this video. If you too are wondering how long a turtle can live, read ahead to know.

Advertisement

According to the Turtle Conservation Society, the lifespan of a turtle varies on its species. However, a typical pet turtle can survive between 10-80 years, whereas a sea turtle can live anywhere between 30-50 years.

Researchers Mike Gardner and his colleagues from Flinders University, Australia stated some facts about this in a study that was published in the academic journal Science. The research was done on 60 years of data around 77 species of reptiles. The data collected was compared with warm-blooded animals as their blood is cold. In fact, cold-blooded animals have to depend on the external environment to regulate their temperature. This is the reason that the process of making energy by digesting their food is slower than warm-blooded animals. And therefore, the process of their ageing also slows down.

Earlier, a 190-year-old giant Seychelles turtle named Jonathan was found on the South Atlantic Island of St. Helena, a volcanic British Overseas Territory. His approximate birth year is 1832. Jonathan was recognised as the oldest living chelonian (a class of reptiles that includes all turtles, terrapins, and tortoises) by Guinness World Records in January.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here