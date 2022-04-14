WATCH: Activist Licypriya Offers Juice to Tired Army Jawan, He Gifts Her Biscuits

Climate change activist Licypriya Kangujam has posted a video of her heartwarming interaction with two Army jawans who were marching through her village in Manipur. Spotting the tired jawans, Kangujam walked up to them and handed them packets of juice. She gets a return gift too, a packet of biscuits. In the video, we see the 11-year-old approaching one of the soldiers with a packet of juice while the other observes the interaction with a smile on his face. Soon enough, he gets a packet of juice too. “A platoon of Indian Army patrolled through our village road on 24th March. I gave them juice as I saw them exhausted & to show them gratitude. In return, one of the jawans gave me a packet of biscuits from his pocket. What a great josh! Salute!” read the caption shared along with a video on Twitter.

The clip has received over 3 lakh views. Users lauded Licypriya Kangujam for her gesture towards the soldiers. “A noble gesture. Thank you for caring for our unsung heroes. We sleep peacefully only because of their sacrifice," wrote a user. Another person urged people to show more respect to Indian Army personnel.

“A soldier may not have much to give in terms of monetary value but he will give everything to his country and to his brothers and sisters, even his life if required. Salute to all these people in uniform who protect us always," read a reply to the video.

Licypriya Kangujam is amongst the youngest climate change activists in the world. She rose to fame with her speech at the United Nations Climate conference (COP 25) in Madrid in 2019. She was just 8 years old back then.

Licypriya Kangujam has been running campaigns to make climate change literacy mandatory in schools and increase environmental awareness.

