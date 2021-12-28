WATCH: Actor Advocates for Mental Health on Christmas in Heart-warming Speech

Taking Christmas as an opportunity to touch upon a topic like mental health which is often considered taboo and to sensitize people about mental health issues, actor and presenter Joe Tracini gave an evocative speech during a carol concert in a church.

The video went viral after Joe took to his Twitter handle to share his three-minute speech. Captioning the video, he wrote, “I was asked to speak at a carol concert. I wasn’t christmassy, spoke about being sad and accidentally swore in church again."

Joe initiated his speech while emphasizing upon the need to speak and said, “The days that I don’t want to talk are the days that I need to the most." He then proceeded to describe that how people are left baffled when they ask someone “how are you?" and don’t get a positive response. “We are not asking because we care, we are asking because we are British," he added.

In his emotion-laden speech, Joe encouraged people to combat mental health problems and admitted that he is “not ok" while also saying that there have been many occasions in his 33 years of life when he has suffered mental issues.

The video moved people emotionally and garnered more than 19 thousand likes while being retweeted nearly 3,545 times. While praising Joe for giving a strong speech and coming out with his problems, Twitter users shared some of his impactful lines from the speech and motivated others to be more open with their mental issues.

Joe has been quite vocal about mental illness in the past too and has campaigned for it by sharing videos online. In one of the videos shared on Twitter by him, Joe opened up about his substance abuse in the past and also his struggle suffering from Borderline personality disorder. He also detailed his mental health seven years ago and explained that why he supports such a cause.

