WATCH: Adele Brings Show to an Abrupt Halt After Fan Faints at Her Concert

Footage of Adele abruptly stopping a concert has resurfaced, reigniting fury after Travis Scott’s Astroworld event in Houston, Texas, which left eight fans dead on Friday. A TikTok user-posted archival clip of Adele singing her single Rolling In The Deep when she noticed someone had fainted during one of her Hammersmith Apollo shows in 2011. Adele can be heard directing her band to quit playing mid-song. Then the 33-year-old Grammy winner pleads to medics to help a member of the crowd. Adele can be heard shouting in the video: “Stop, stop, stop – someone has fainted once again. Please excuse me, medic, right in the middle."

Here is the video:

Advertisement

Adele didn’t give up and kept calling for aid until someone came to help the person who had passed out. “Can you see anything? Could someone possibly act as they care? Someone has passed out over there," she continued.

“Is anyone coming to you?" the singer inquired, addressing the ailing concertgoer. When the medics arrived on the scene, Adele directed her supporters to make way for the medics.

TikTok fans instantly shared the video and blasted Scottt, stating he could take a leaf from Adele’s playbook. The clip has been viewed loads of times, with comments such as, “Someone send this to Travis", “He’s got to learn a thing or two from Adele."

Meanwhile,Scott and Kylie Jenner, have denied knowing about any fatalities during his Houston event on Friday. Eight people were trampled to death at the Astroworld Festival, including a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl.

After Scott’s 50,000 Astroworld followers began pushing and shoving towards the stage, 300 individuals were hospitalised. Concertgoers were unable to breathe, with several being crushed by enraged crowd members.

Scott, 30, continued to play for up to 30 minutes while victims were dying and onlookers screamed, “Stop the concert!" The concert was called off 30 minutes ahead of planned, but half an hour after the fire department declared a ‘mass casualty incident.’

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.